Idaho Roads Closed Due to Avalanches, Mudslides, and Landslides

Multiple roads in Idaho are closed because of natural disasters that have happened in the past few days.

In northern Idaho, roads are closed due to a landslide and mudslide. The Idaho 511 website says Highway 162 between Winona and Kamiah is closed because of a landslide. Just north of there, on U.S. Route 12, a mudslide has closed the road between Greer and Kamiah. Both have likely been caused due to spring runoff. The Idaho Department of Transportation says the runoff is also causing flooding on U.S Highway 95 and Idaho Highway 55.

On Monday, two avalanches were reported in the Wood River Valley area, causing damage to multiple homes . Warm Springs Road has been closed to people who aren't living in the Penny Lake area.

Today, Highway 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit is closed between milepost 93.7 and 105.5 because of an avalanche risk. The Idaho Department of Transportation says the highway will be checked again at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, to decide if the road will be reopened.

Blaine County also has closures due to runoff and snow melting.