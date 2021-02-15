Sandpoint Man Killed in Rollover

DOVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old Sandpoint man died when he was ejected from his car after it hit a culvert and rolled.

According to Idaho State Police, on February 12, at at around 5:43 p.m. Jon Briggs was driving a late 90s Lincoln Continental in Dover when he went off the shoulder of the roadway, hit the culvert and rolled.

ISP said in a brief statement that Briggs had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. The crash is still under investigation.