Saturday Is Twin Falls Teen Gift Drive With Local Food Trucks

A couple of Twin Falls food trucks have come together for a customer appreciation and a teen gift drive. They will also be raffling off some turkeys. If you want to donate some gifts to teens in the Magic Valley that are in need while also eating some delicious food and supporting local food trucks, this event is for you.

Event Time And Location

The two food trucks that have come together are El Matador and Creative Cravings. They will be on Addison in the area near Grocery Outlet. Both food trucks will be there Saturday, November 20th from 9 am until 2 pm.

Accepting Donations

They have also partnered with Valley House to collect gifts for teens in the community. Valley House shelters lots of families and individuals in the community. Many of them aren't expecting to get anything for Christmas, that doesn't have to be the case. They will be accepting socks, blankets, school and art supplies, puzzles, makeup and so much more. Check out the full list of gifts they are hoping to get donated here.

Customer Appreciation Details

Every customer at El Matador can get a free drink. El Matador and Creative Cravings will also be raffling off two turkeys, both of them are over 14 pounds. Tickets are free if you purchase food of $15 dollars or more and if you make a donation, your chances of winning a turkey double.

This event is a great way to support local food trucks, local teens and locals that are in need.

