Search Suspended for Missing Utah Woman North of Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search for a missing Utah hiker in the mountains north of Ketchum has been called off. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the search for Fern Baird was suspended today after she had gone for a hike in the Prairie Lakes area two weeks ago on October 19.

On Friday, October 30, a major push to find the 62-year-old from Park City was conducted as seven search dogs were airlifted into the area, ranging in elevation from 7,100 to 9,200 feet. “This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but after ten days of searching, we have exhausted our resources,” said Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release. "We will continue to investigate any leads we gather." The sheriff's office said Baird had signed in at the Prairie Creek trailhead on Oct. 19, but the search didn't start until she was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, October 22.

Winter like weather moved in on the search for the woman who was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and a black fanny pack. The family is offering a reward for information that leads to Baird's return. Anyone with information on her is asked to contact the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at (208)578-3371 or sheriff@co.blaine.id.us.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office