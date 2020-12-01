Seasonal Road Closures Begin for the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal road closures to motorized use have been implemented in the Wood River Valley to help protect wildlife during the winter months.

The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office announced the closures effective immediately for specific areas of BLM-managed land in the Wood River Valley until the end of April in 2021. The closures impact the use of motorized vehicles in several canyons and valleys in the area to help reduce the impact on wintering big game animals. “As we approach the winter season, big game herds will begin returning to their historic winter range in the valley,” said Shoshone Field Office Wildlife Biologist Jesse Rawson in a prepared statement. “Deer and elk experience adversity even during mild winters, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.”

The BLM said most areas remain open to motorized use, but ask that people consider the impacts to the large animals while recreating on public lands. The following areas are impacted by the seasonal closures:

· Martin/ Big Dry Canyon

· Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch

· Big and Little Beaver Drainages

· South slopes above East Fork

· Elk Mountain area

· Portions of Picabo Hills

See a detail map HERE: Wood River Valley_Seasonal Restrictions