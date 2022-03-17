Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Extended to End of March

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal road closures for parts of the South Hills will remain in effect until the end of March to protect trails and roads. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closure extension for motorized travel to March 30, on roads located on BLM managed lands including the trails connected to them to protect habitat and other resources until weather conditions improve. “The road conditions are not ready for regular travel,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane in a prepared statement. “Snowdrifts are still melting and saturating roadbeds increasing the chances for rutting and other damage.” The closure impacts the following roadways and trails connected to them:

-Dry Creek

-Dry Gulch

-Cherry Springs

-Indian Springs

-North Cottonwood Creek

Access to the closed areas applies to motorized vehicles with some exceptions for law enforcement, emergency responders, and livestock owners; all other motorized travel is prohibited until the closure is lifted. Access by foot or other non-motorized means is allowed.

There are other areas close by that allow motorized travel, for more information you can contact the BLM Burley Field Office at 208-677-6600.

