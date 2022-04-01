Second Phase of Work on Idaho 75 North of Hailey Begins Soon

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers can expect lane restrictions with detours during the second phase of a road project north of Hailey that begins the first full week of April. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on the next phase to update pedestrian ramps and reconstruction of State Highway 75 from Cobblestone Lane to Timber Way, close to the Big Wood River Bridge. ITD said that in the next several months painting crews will update the road striping to better align the crosswalk at the intersection of the highway and Ohio Gulch/Starweather Drive. In addition, those turning left of Ohio Gulch onto SH-75 will have what is called a projected acceleration lane.

Jessica Williams Jessica Williams loading...

“When work occurs between McKercher Boulevard and milepost 120, traffic will be detoured onto Buttercup Road,” explained ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé in a prepared statement. “We anticipate this detour to begin in late April and last for approximately two weeks.” The roadwork may slow traffic down so ITD advises drivers to plan a little extra time. Work is set to be completed by May.

Get our free mobile app