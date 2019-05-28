Semi Overturns on Interstate Near Malad, Sends One to Hospital

(KLIX) – The driver of a semi was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after overturning the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 15 near Malad.

Idaho State Police said the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, near milepost 4 south of Malad.

Scott Johansen, 49, of Ogden, Utah, was traveling northbound in a Freightliner semi-truck hauling a single trailer, police said, when he drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle overturned.

Police said Johansen was taken by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital. The left lane was blocked for about six hours.