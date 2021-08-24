Truck Hauling Wheat Overturns Near Malad, Driver Killed

MALAD, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man died when his semi-truck hauling wheat overturned on the interstate near Malad early Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Dan Delozier, 68, had been driving a newer Kenworth truck pulling two trailers with wheat when he missed a slight turn on Interstate 15 at around 3:19 a.m. which caused the two trailers to tip over.

The crash blocked an onramp which remained closed till midday while crews worked to clear the spilled wheat.

Get our free mobile app