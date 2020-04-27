Senior Man Killed While Riding Bicycle Near Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 88-year-old man on a bicycle was killed Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck near the community of Riggins. According to Idaho State Police, Jack Hurley, of Pollock, had been riding the bike at around 2:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 just south of the community when he turned left into the northbound lane and was hit by a GMC pickup.

The driver of the GMC tried to swerve and miss the man on the bike, but was unable to avoid striking him, according to ISP. Hurley died at the scene of the crash, the driver of the pickup and passenger were not injured in the crash.

ISP said the crash blocked the highway for about three hours.