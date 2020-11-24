Shooting of 10-year-old Elko Boy Ruled an Accident

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko authorities have ruled a shooting of a 10-year-old boy last week was a tragic accident.

According to the Elko Police Department, officers responded to a call on November 18, at just before 5 p.m. to a report of a child that was bleeding and unresponsive. When officers arrived they found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics also responded, but the child was already dead. Police determined that the 10-year-old had been shot by a 12-year-old boy.

On Friday, November 20, Elko Police announced after talking with the Elko County District Attorney's Office the shooting was an accident and would not file charges.