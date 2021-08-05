Elko Man Arrested for Homicide of 37-year-old

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Authorities in Elko, Nevada have charged a man with open murder following the death of a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning. Joshua Melton, 51, was booked into the Elko County Jail on August 4, following his arrest at the Elko Police Station, according to the Elko Police Department.

Emergency crews got a call August 3, for a reported shooting at around 9:17 a.m. and responded to the home of Melton. When they arrive they found 37-year-old Edward Gilbreath who died from a gunshot wound. Elko Police said the two men knew one another and some sort of dispute broke out. Melton allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Gilbreath.

