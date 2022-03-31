Spring is officially here, and as the weather warms up it will be time to get outside, wear different clothes, and of course shop. Stores are beginning to transition from their winter stock to their spring stock, and there are new seasonal things to buy. While many of us will go to the mall, the big stores, or even potentially out of town to Salt Lake City or Boise, there are sometimes better options right in our backyard. Our neighbors are creators of some amazing merchandise and they will be selling it at an event this weekend.

Spring Vendor Event in Twin Falls

A Twin Falls Spring Vendor Event will be taking place this Saturday, April 2, at 702 Fairfield St West from 10 AM until 3 PM. The event will be hosted by Ripped Swag. The first 25 adults to enter will receive a goody bag and admission is free to the event. There will be a plethora of items to browse and shop for, including crocheted animals, car freshies, bags, jewelry, décor, shirts, kids items, and of course food and desserts.

Why Shop at a Vendor Sale

One of the best reasons to shop at a vendor sale if you have never been to one is that it supports small local businesses. These are the people that live in our town, go to church with us, and may even be your neighbor. Instead of buying products from big companies, support the people in the community. Another reason these vendor sales are so fun is that the items are usually one of a kind and handmade. From the art to the jewelry, and from the food to the clothes, you won't find these items anywhere else, since the people at the event made the products themselves.

Make sure to stop by this weekend and check out what the Spring Vendor Event has to offer. You can fill your tummy with food, find clothes for your little ones, jewelry for you or your wife, and maybe a few items you didn't expect to see. Make sure to get there first thing when they open so you can try to go home with a goody bag. Set a reminder and make sure to stop by this weekend.

