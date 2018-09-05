Shop Burns Down in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A shop went up in flames earlier this week in Twin Falls, according to Twin Falls fire officials. At around 10 p.m. Monday, Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a call of a building on the 1700 block of Osterloh Avenue which was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived. Officials says extra measures were taken to prevent surrounding buildings from catching fire along with an area that had flammable liquid stored in it. Paramedics and police also responded to the call. No one was injured and the blaze was put out within 45 minutes. No cause has been given yet.