Should Idaho Schools Hire Armed Guards? [Poll]

One Idaho school district has agreed to hire an armed guard for the upcoming school year. Do you think other Idaho school districts should follow?

Rathdrum Idaho has announced they are looking to hire an armed guard to protect mostly one of their elementary schools, but that does not limit the guard to only that school. They are also looking to try to hire a few more.

So what do you think? Should the rest of Idaho do that same thing?

Would you feel more comfortable or less comfortable as a parent knowing a guard was armed at your child's school?