There Was No Trouble in Twin Falls

Look, I’ll be the first to say the No Kings event in Twin Falls was peaceful. Not even mostly peaceful. Completely peaceful, but it still shocked me. I saw numerous Mexican flags in the crowd. We celebrate Flag Day in this country because of the Stars and Stripes, and no other banners.

On one side of the street, I found a small group of Republicans watching the event at the courthouse. One fellow told me he had spotted a man in a kufiyah, the type of headgear popular among Hamas supporters on college campuses.

Then there was the guy I saw in a skull mask. Yes, that’s impressive, and it wasn’t even Halloween.

Does the 'F' Word on a Shirt Impress You?

There was a young woman with a Mexican flag draped over her shoulders. She wore a t-shirt that said ‘F*** I.C.E.,’ and she didn’t appear to have any shame about the personal display. Her fellow travelers think they impress people with foul language.

At the Boise rally, there were communists selling literature. Mind you, not giving it away, but asking for evil currency in exchange.

Mass Delusion on Display

These people are whacked!

Some of the leftists did bring United States flags, in some cases flying them upside down in a sign of distress. Many of them looked very well fed, which I guess suggests they don’t have all that much to complain about.

A friend at a TV station in Idaho Falls suggests there’s an inexplicable rage among leftists. Maybe they weren’t loved as children. Maybe someone told them life was going to be easy.

I’ll have more observations on Monday morning, here and on-air.

