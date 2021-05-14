Magic Valley Themed Putter’s Mini Golf Officially Open For Season

Putters Mini Golf is officially open for the season. They have been open since May 1st and I am really sad I didn't realize this for a couple weeks. Well, now I will be heading to play some mini golf.

If you have never been to Putters you are definitely missing out. The mini golf course is themed around the Magic Valley. Each hole is a different Magic Valley location like the Shoshone Falls, the Evel Knieval jump site and Balanced rock. The Evel Knieval hole you actually have to jump a little version of the Snake River Canyon and water. I have hit the stupid ball in the water more times than I can count but it is still a lot of fun.

They also have an shaved ice there which is super nice. They also have some season passes and specials that they offer for families and kids. If you are looking for a way to get your kids out of the house and doing something active this summer that might take them a little bit of time so you can get a moment of peace, this is the way to do it.

If you follow their social media they also have give aways and special offers. Children 2 and under are free, children 3 - 8 are $6 per round and everyone over 9 is $9 per round. They are open noon to 8 pm every day. It is also a lot of fun for birthday parties and things like that.

