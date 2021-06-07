Have A Beer And Play Mini Golf At Sip & Putt In Twin Falls, ID

Putters Mini Golf and Koto Brewing have teamed up together for a pretty epic event. For $15 you can play a round of mini golf and get a drink token for Koto Brewing who will be on site serving. The adult only event is this Friday, June 11th.

The 21 and over event starts at 6 pm and runs until 10 pm. You can purchase additional beer and wine from Koto while playing as well. It seems like a great date night that gets you out of the house and having some fun. For $15 per person it is pretty good.

If you have never been to Putters it is a lot of fun. Many of the holes are inspired by places around the Magic Valley. My personal favorite it the Evel Knieval jump where you have to hit your golf ball over the "Snake River Canyon" or go right in the drink. The Shoshone Falls hole is a lot of fun too, and very pretty.

Koto will be serving beer and while. I am sure they are going to be serving their local brewed beers. I haven't had all of them but the ones that I have had are pretty delicious.

And of course they will also have their ice cream and Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Definitely looks like it could be a ton of fun. This Friday, June 11th starting at 6 pm

