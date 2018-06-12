UPDATE: Sketch Released of Rock Creek Assault Suspect

UPDATE : The Falls County Sheriff's Office says the man depicted in a sketch that was shared by local media was reported seen by a second person at Rock Creek Park the same day the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman.

Authorities are still searching for the man, and encourage anyone else who may have seen him to contact law enforcement right away. It was reported the suspect was seen with an older model two-door white car.

Additional information, including a description of the suspect and law enforcement contact, is listed below.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls County authorities have released a sketch of a suspect in the Rock Creek assault that happened last week in Twin Falls. The artist sketch was released by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office seeking any information on the identity of the person. A woman walking her dogs in Rock Creek Park on June 3, was approached by a man who was screaming and pulled a knife on her. The woman was able to get away by jumping in the creek and floating away, according to Twin Falls County. The suspect is described as a white male, 6' to 6'2", with long light-colored hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on this incident, call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.