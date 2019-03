Two of the biggest names in heavy metal are joining forces for a tour that includes a stop in southwestern Idaho, with several supporting bands joining them.

The Ford Idaho Center, in Nampa, is hosting Anthrax and Slayer this summer. The concert will be August 21, and will include rock bands Lamb of God, Testament and Behemoth. Tickets start at $77.

Slayer's "Final World Tour," kicks off May 11 in San Diego, according to the band's website .