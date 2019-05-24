Some Guy Says These Are The 10 Worst Places To Live In Idaho

First, the people who write these rankings usually don’t live anywhere near Idaho. When and if they do visit, they go to Ketchum, Boise or Coeur d’Alene. I’ve been to all of those places and I’ve also been to several places listed at this link as Idaho’s worst places to live.

Let me tell you, I’ve also seen far worse places in Idaho than most of the names on the list. Caldwell isn’t nice. Its motto is probably something along the lines of “At least we’re not Shoshone”, however. The writer is choosing places where you have at least some statistical measurement and these have to be either big towns or cities.

When and if they do visit, they go to Ketchum, Boise or Coeur d’Alene.

I just spent two days in Rupert, which was nice even before the reconstruction of downtown got started and will soon be even better. Or so I’m told.

Burley and Jerome are on the naughty list. Burley surprised me. No offense, Jerome needs some work.

There may be a better name for these lists. “Places where Cabernet sipping, self-important, pompous liberals should avoid,” works. If you’re a normal human being, then most of the places (most) on the list are fine.