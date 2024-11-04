Some Idahoans Don’t Know Halloween is Over From What I See

When the Christmas decorations go up in some stores, there are people who complain it’s too soon. Keep in mind that some people buy in summer and put them away to avoid the rush this time of year. There are stores that sell decorations year-round and for many different holidays.

But most of us don’t put the Christmas decorations up at home until after Thanksgiving. A handful of people keep the lights on through January. I pass one such house on my drive to work. Back in the late 1990s, I once left a Christmas tree up (artificial) until March (my daughter was little and liked it). A repairman made fun of me for not taking it down (he didn’t have any kids).

But what about Halloween decorations?

I saw a house over the weekend where the inflatable ghosts were still standing. It’s a big display and will take some effort to bring down.

I didn’t notice until Sunday that a neighbor still had one decoration standing. The others had been removed, but a skeleton was staring at me Sunday afternoon. I didn’t look for it as I left for work Monday morning.

So what is too soon and what is too early?

Some radio stations now start playing Christmas music in October. It has slowly crept back into the calendar for years. There’s a reason why. The Christmas stations do well in fall ratings. The first station to make the switch generally benefits from picking up the lion’s share of the audience. I’m sure that somewhere a radio station is playing the songs all year long.

When my daughter was little, she would pop in her cassettes of Charlie Brown and Rudolph and watch them in July. If you like the stories, why not?

