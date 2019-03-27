Some Taxpayers May Need to Provide More Info for Refund

(KLIX) – If you’ve filed your tax return, don’t be surprised if you get a notice from the Idaho State Tax Commission asking for more information.

If you don't get a letter, great. But if you do, don't panic – you're not the only one.

Last year more than 28,000 letters were sent to taxpayers asking for extra information about their income tax returns. The Tax Commission says it sends letters to those who have missing information and/or those who need to provide additional information that supports their tax return. It explained:

All income tax returns go through fraud detection reviews and accuracy checks before any refunds are issued. If you receive a letter, take the requested action right away. Once you provide the needed information, processing of your refund will continue.

Tax Commission Chairman Ken Roberts said the letters help confirm that your tax return shows the correct data. And, he said, it’s easy to respond by logging onto tax.idaho.gov .