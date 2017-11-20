South Hills Christmas Lights Debut on Thanksgiving Night
The Rock Creek Christmas Lights, formerly known as the South Hills Christmas Lights will be up for viewing on Thanksgiving evening.
The South Hills Lights have been a Southern Idaho holiday attraction for years. The lights are now called the "Rock Creek Christmas Lights" after relocating to the Rock Creek General store in 2013.
The lights will go on at Rock Creek General Store on Thanksgiving evening at 5:30pm - 12:00am.
The lights will be up throughout the Christmas season, 7 days a week, (weather permitting) from 5:30pm - 12:00am