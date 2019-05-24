South Idaho Man Charged With Ten Counts Of Animal Cruelty

Police is southwest Idaho took a man into custody Thursday for allegedly raising roosters for the purpose of using them for fighting.

Carlos A. Angel, 23, of Nampa, was taken to Canyon County Jail for suspected animal cruelty, according to details provided at idahostatesman.com . Angel faces 10 cruelty charges for allegedly taking part in the "mutilation" of roosters for cockfighting purposes.

Roosters were seized from the property of the accused in early May. Idaho law states that under Section 25-3506 , anyone involved in the maiming of these animals for the purpose of entertainment can be punished with a term of up to six months in jail and a $100 fine for each offence.

Angel is scheduled to be in court to face the charges on June 6. Anyone with addition information regarding this case is being asked to contact the prosecuting attorney's office, at 208-454-7391.