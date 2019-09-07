South Idaho Most Wanted: Kidnapper At Large Wanted For Assault

A southwest Idaho felon with a history of kidnapping and assault charges has broken his parole and is wanted as of September 3, 2019.

Boise police are advising the public to be on the lookout for Derick Lee Perry. He is currently wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to his criminal profile shared on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. He has been upgraded to "most wanted" status due to his history of violence and kidnapping.

Perry is a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He weighs approximately 150 pounds, and is listed at 5'7" in height. He has multiple tattoos on his back, arms and legs. The Idaho Department of Corrections (Boise) is leading the investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Derick Lee Perry, please call Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS. A cash reward leading to his arrest might be available.