Two Twin Falls ID Reentry Center Residents Walk Away From Jobs

Twin Falls area police are looking for two residents who walked away from their jobs Saturday evening.

Both residents were last seen on Saturday evening and have felony records.

Lonnie Scott Finley - Photo: Idaho Department of Correction

Lonnie Scott Finley

According to the Idaho Department of Correction: Lonnie Scott Finley has a record of felony convictions in multiple Idaho counties for "grand theft, grand theft by grand theft by possession, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury/death, eluding a police officer, drawing checks without funds and possession of a controlled substance." Lonnie Scott Finely was last seen on Saturday 3/27/21 at 9:30 PM.

Leonel Galvan Velgara - Photo: Idaho Department of Correction

Leonel Galvan Velgara

According to the Idaho Department of Correction Leonel Galvan Velgara has a felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Cassia County. Veglara was last seen at 6:30 PM on 3/27/21.

If you see either of these men or can provide any information about their location, you should call 9-1-1.