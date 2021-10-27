Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.

I remember when gasoline in Twin Falls was under $1.50 a gallon for unleaded regular in January 2015. I took a picture at the Maverick on Blue Lakes Boulevard to prove it.

I remember when gasoline in Twin Falls was under $1.50 a gallon for unleaded regular in January 2015. I took a picture at the Maverick on Blue Lakes Boulevard to prove it. Good luck trying to find the image with a Facebook search. I posted it there as evidence. Twin Falls was then an anomaly. Mostly I’ve seen gas locally well above the national average. Now being one of those times.

Once upon a time! Picture by Bill Colley.

My sister lives in Western New York State. Gas is actually cheaper in that tax and spend haven, but her car requires higher octane. She told me last weekend $4.25 is when she’ll no longer be able to afford the drive to and from work. Her round trip is roughly 50 miles a day.

This is getting serious for most people and OilPrice.com warns we shouldn’t expect much relief. Higher prices may be a permanent feature.

Keep in mind, most people can’t bike to work for 50 miles a day. Especially when they live where they get deep snow. Rural America doesn’t have buses, and oats for horses are also subject to inflation.

By the way, not far from Hansen you can buy gas in Kimberly. It looks like the folks there are embarrassed to post a price!

Picture by Bill Colley.

