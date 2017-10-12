Southern Idaho Regional Communications Hiring Full-Time Police Dispatcher

If you have nerves of steel, there's a new job that might be for you. The Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center is hiring a full-time police dispatcher.

SIRCOMM (which is way cooler to say than the actual name) has information about what type of person they're looking for. The job description states the obvious. If you are chosen for this job, public safety will be in your hands. You would be making quick decisions and helping police, fire and other emergency responders communicate. This is important stuff.

The official SIRCOMM listing explains some nice benefits of the job.

Starting Wage: $16.52 an hour.



SIRCOMM offers medical insurance at no cost to full time employees. If an employee would like to add any dependents to their plan, they are responsible for paying for their coverage. Listed below are some perks that come with working for SIRCOMM:

~PERSI (retirement)

~Dental Insurance

~Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

~Vision Insurance

~life Insurance

~Accidental Death coverage

~Paid time off

Think you have what it takes? Fill out the official application and see what happens.