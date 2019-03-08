Southwest Airlines Offering $29 Tickets From California To Hawaii

Kat Wade, Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is offering insane deals right now on flights from the Bay Area in California to multiple Hawaiian Island destinations.

For roughly the next eight weeks, the airline is offering fares ranging from $29 to $49 for one way flights during specific time periods, according to information on Southwest's website .Those who can make it to either Oakland, or San Jose, by the 28th of May, can take advantage of these greatly reduced fares.

Kona, Honolulu and Kahului, are the three destinations that Southwest is including in the special offers. The airline made the announcement in October of 2017 that it would begin services to the islands. The company is expected to add San Diego and Sacramento to the list of departure cities soon.

The window to purchase discount tickets is March 19 through May 28. Flights depart both San Jose International Airport and Oakland International Airport. For more information on Southwest Airlines flights to Hawaii, click here .