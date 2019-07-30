Southwest Idaho Man Busted For Alleged Illegal Oregon Grow

Two men--one from southwest Idaho and the other residing in Oregon--were taken into custody Tuesday in connection with an alleged illegal marijuana grow.

One of the men arrested and accused of being an accomplice to the grow in which permits were not properly attained, is a Homedale man named Joshua Carey. Homedale is located 160 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

The multi-agency raid took place July 30 near the city of Gold Hill, Oregon, according to details shared at idahonews.com. Another man who was reportedly living on the Oregon property was also charged in the matter. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Along with the marijuana plants, investigators also found equipment capable of producing butane honey oil, which converts the marijuana into resin for the purpose of inhalation. The two are being charged with the unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.