Southwest Idaho Missing: 14-Yr-Old Missing Since May 21

A southwest Idaho teen has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Jeremy Lee Rasmussen? He has been reported missing since May 21, 2020, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

The Nampa Police Department is currently asking the public to share any information they may have on his whereabouts. Rasmussen is 14-years-old, and is 5'9", and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a checkered-pattern shirt and white jeans. Please contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257 if you have anything to share.