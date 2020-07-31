Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: Burglar Vanessa Gangwer; $70K Bond

A Boise-area female wanted for burglary has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Vanessa Joyce Gangwer? She is currently wanted by the Boise Police Department for Felony Failure To Appear and Burglary, according to her criminal profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Gangwer, 37, is 5'7", and weighs 150 pounds. There is a $70,000 bond assigned to this case. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has been known to go by the name Vanessa Strickler.

If you have information which could lead to her arrest, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.