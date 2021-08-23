Wanted: Man Allegedly Ran Over Boise ID Woman With Car, Fled

The Boise Police Department is asking for help with locating a man who reportedly got into a verbal exchange with a female motorist, and proceeded to run her over with his car. Police have been actively searching for the man since the event happened more than two months ago.

Have you seen Ben Matthew Davis? This individual is reportedly wanted for hitting a woman with his car in Boise on June 16, 2021, and fleeing the scene, which is being classified as aggravated assault presently. According to Davis' criminal profile, he is 5'8", and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery. A $100,000 bond has been issued in the matter.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Ben Matthew Davis, please call the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000.

