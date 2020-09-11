Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: Man Wanted For Stalking At Large

A Boise-area man has been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Craig Deloss Cunningham? He is wanted by both the Boise Police Department and Ada County law enforcement for the crime of first degree stalking. There has been no bond assigned in this case.

Cunningham, 54, is 6'0", and weighs 190 pounds. He has sparse brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted as of 9/10/2020.

If you have any information to give law enforcement regarding the location of Craig Deloss Cunningham, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. You can also call 208-343-COPS. To leave an anonymous tip, click here.