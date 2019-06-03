Former Idaho Republican Chair Accused Of Public Masturbation

Now I want to disinfect my studio.

Boise police say Parker appeared at or near his wife’s apartment complex in May and was seen repeatedly hiding in the bushes, masturbating and wearing a wig

Jonathan Parker has been a guest on my radio program. A few months ago he resigned as State Chairman for Idaho’s Republican Party. About the same time Parker and his wife separated. Now Parker is accused of stalking the woman. Last week he was photographed in an orange jumpsuit. This is where things get really, really weird. Among the accusations according to the Associated Press are public self-abuse:

His lawyer said the 39-year-old lobbyist was invited to a costume party on the property.”

I think it’s safe to say Parker’s political ambitions are finished. You know, we often think of our political opponents as the worst. If the accusations are true, Parker isn’t doing Republicans any favors by taking Little Jonathan out for a walk.