Southwest Idaho Woman Sought In Felony Injury To Child Case

Police in southwest Idaho are trying to make contact with an area woman regarding an open case that involved a child who received serious injuries. This individual is wanted for questioning only at this time.

Do you know the whereabouts of Danielle Cawdery? Her profile was recently shared by the Caldwell Police Department on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website, a statewide database for wanted persons. Cawdery's date of birth is October 10, 1989.

Cawdery's current whereabouts are unknown. If you believe you have seen this woman recently in the state of Idaho, please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-455-3115.

You may leave an anonymous tip in this matter by clicking here. If you do know of her whereabouts, you may also call 208-343-COPS (2677).