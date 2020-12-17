Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: $100K Bond Issued In Fraud Case

A southwest Idaho woman has been at large for more than three months evading Boise police on charges of unauthorized control and fraud.

A $100,000 bond has been assigned in an active fraud case involving Karen Theresa Torres, 43, who has been wanted by authorities since September 1, 2020. Torres is 5'2", and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, according to her criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

Torres also has tattoos on her chest and back. If you know the whereabouts of Karen Theresa Torres, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.

