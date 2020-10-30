Southwest Idaho Most Wanted; Parole Violator; Contact With Minor

A Boise-area man has just been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Terry Lee Martz has violated the conditions of his parole. He is wanted for absconding and unauthorized contact with a minor, according to his criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

Martz, 65, is wanted as of October 30, 2020, by the Idaho Department of Corrections and Boise Police Department. Martz is 5'9", and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was born on November 19, 1954.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Terry Lee Martz, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000. To leave an anonymous tip, click here. If you would like to receive alerts regarding wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, you can click here.