Southwestern Idaho Woman Gets 5 Years for Beating Son

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman who beat her 9-year-old son with a wooden spoon until it broke and grabbed his throat until he lost consciousness has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that the 35-year-old Nampa woman received the sentence Wednesday in 3rd District Court for felony injury to a child. She must serve two years before becoming eligible for parole.

Police arrested the woman in December following an investigation. Police say the woman also threw her son to the ground, causing him to hit his head on a chair.

Police say the woman became upset after finding her son playing outside while he was grounded.