Speed Limit to Be Reduced on Section of Burley Roadway

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The speed limit on a section of roadway in Burley will be reduced in an effort to enhance safety in the area.

The Idaho Transportation Department says it will reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph along U.S. Highway 30 and East Main Street in Burley. The reduced speed will affect about one-third mile, according to ITD, between Idaho Highway 81 and Pomerelle Avenue.

The current speed limit will remain in effect until new signs are posted, which is anticipated to be later this week, the department says.