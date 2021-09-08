Spots Available For Rupert ID Bob Ross Painting Workshop Series

"Happy Accidents" are encouraged at an upcoming Bob Ross painting workshop series to be held at the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert, Idaho. Seats are limited, so you have to reserve a spot quickly.

Just the other night as I scrolled through Netflix, I came across a documentary on America's most recognizable painter and television host. It was called, "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed." We gave it a watch, and were shocked and saddened about what became of the lovable painter's legacy.

Ross' painting program aired from 1983 to 1994 in the United States and beyond, and can still be found in the form of reruns on streaming platforms and networks all over the world. My father was an art teacher in California, and I recall watching the show periodically while he sat and created works of his own. Ross died in 1995 at age 52.

Rupert's Wilson Theatre is hosting the three-hour Bob Ross workshop between September 18 and November 20, 2021, and all supplies needed are included with the cost of a ticket. The exact dates of the classes are Saturday, September 18, Saturday, October 16, and Saturday, November 20.

Ross' oil paintings are hard to find these days. According to the documentary, many were kept out of public's eye by business partners of Ross, who reportedly were greedy and deceitful. The Netflix film also claimed Ross' own son was cut out of the estate. His son conducts workshops of his own to this day, in which he uses the same painting style as his father.

The Historic Wilson Theatre is located at 610 Fremont Avenue, in Rupert.

