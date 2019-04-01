Spring Black Bear Season Opens in Idaho

(KLIX) – Black bears will not be happy, but Idaho hunters will be.

Idaho’s spring black bear season opens today in a number of units across the state, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Other units with black bear hunts will open on April 15.

As for when the season ends, that depends on the unit, but Fish and Game says most of them will run through May and some even into June.

Hunters should be aware, however that they cannot harvest any female bears with cubs. The full seasons and rules can be viewed here .

Interestingly, Fish and Game says that despite their name black bears can also have hides that are colored as cinnamon or blond.