Spring Weather Brings Traffic Warnings for Twin Falls Idaho

I was listening to a farm report when the host mentioned we’ll shortly see a big spike in farm traffic on area roads. Since it has been a relatively mild winter, some of the expected traffic may already be moving between fields. A tractor or combine doesn’t need to pull over until there are three other vehicles backed up on the road. If it’s only you, be patient.



The mild weather has also brought out bikers. You may already be seeing an increase in motorcycles on highways. Last week a trooper told me if you ride long enough, you’re going to have an accident. There may be pockets of ice on some back roads where the sun doesn’t always shine and if you’re on two wheels, you should be prepared for some surprises. And remember, the more axles, lug nuts and wheels another vehicle has means the other guy usually wins.

After a quiet period, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has suddenly written a flurry of tickets for people passing stopped school buses. If the stop arm comes out as you’re starting your pass, come to a full stop and wait.

When it comes to hands free cell phone use, law enforcement tells us the learning curve is extremely steep. Many of the tickets for texting are issued to young people but hands free citations are being issued to all age groups. There is a stiff fine.

Remember, while it has been mild, if you’re off road you’ll find it very soggy in some places. As some folks from Arizona learned this week while visiting Twin Falls County. SGT Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says it may be months before the people can recover their van from the mud.