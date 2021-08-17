St. Luke’s FitOne Race Going All Virtual In Idaho Due To COVID-19

The FitOne Race is a multi distance race that people can sign up to do and all the proceeds go to St Luke's Children's Hospital. This year the race will be done virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the news release, the Fit One race was going to be help on September 25th in Boise where people could complete a 3K, 5K or 10K run. Now all racers will be converted to the same distance run only it will be done during the week of September 19th through September 25th.

According to the news release, the CDC stated that running or walking outdoors in small groups is still considered safe so they can still encourage virtual running for the event.

Registered participants will be mailed their race packet by September 17th. Those who registered after June 30th will be refunded nay registration fee amount that was paid over 30 dollars.

The race is really a great cause. Again, all proceeds will go directly back into the community to support the health of children in the area. It will also go through nutrition education and active living programs.

For any racer who would like a refund, their request will be honored they just have to email fitoneinfo@sllhs.org.

All runners can get more information about the virtual event by clicking here as well. If you would like to participate there is still time for you to register and download the app to participate as well.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020