St. Luke’s FitOne Race Going All Virtual In Idaho Due To COVID-19
The FitOne Race is a multi distance race that people can sign up to do and all the proceeds go to St Luke's Children's Hospital. This year the race will be done virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to the news release, the Fit One race was going to be help on September 25th in Boise where people could complete a 3K, 5K or 10K run. Now all racers will be converted to the same distance run only it will be done during the week of September 19th through September 25th.
According to the news release, the CDC stated that running or walking outdoors in small groups is still considered safe so they can still encourage virtual running for the event.
Registered participants will be mailed their race packet by September 17th. Those who registered after June 30th will be refunded nay registration fee amount that was paid over 30 dollars.
The race is really a great cause. Again, all proceeds will go directly back into the community to support the health of children in the area. It will also go through nutrition education and active living programs.
For any racer who would like a refund, their request will be honored they just have to email fitoneinfo@sllhs.org.
All runners can get more information about the virtual event by clicking here as well. If you would like to participate there is still time for you to register and download the app to participate as well.