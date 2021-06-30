HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands will begin Stage One Fire Restrictions on Friday (7/2) to help prevent wildfires as dry conditions persist in the area around the Wood River Valley.

The BLM and IDL announced all federal, state, endowment and private forest lands in Blaine, Camas, and Custer counties will be under the fire restrictions, see map below. This comes as the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced Stage One Fire Restrictions Tuesday on all forest land in southern Idaho and a small portion of northern Utah.

According to BLM, here are the following restrictions:

Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.

