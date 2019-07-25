Stay Cool This Summer Without Breaking the Bank

(KLIX) – The sun is high in the sky, there’s sweat on your brow. You’d like to go outside, but it’s cooler staying inside with the air conditioner turned on.

Only thing with that is the darn electricity bill.

If you’re one who doesn’t like the heat – or high electricity bills – you may be interested in the following tips to save money during the months when you’d like to let your AC run non-stop.

Idaho Power, for instance, offers the following suggestions:

Close your blinds, especially on the east and west, to block the warming rays of the sun.

If it’s safe to do so at cooler times of the day, open windows to let cool air inside

Use fans instead of punching down the AC

Minimize the use of indoor, heat-producing appliances like the oven and clothes dryer. Instead, consider using a clothes drying rack and outdoor grill

Turn the air conditioner off when you’re going to be gone for an extended period.

Check your AC's air handler or furnace filter. Dirty filters reduce a system’s efficiency.

Install a programmable thermostat that allows higher temps at night and when you're are away

Weather strip doors and windows to prevent losing cool air to the outside.

A few tips from another source include the following: