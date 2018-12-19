Idaho Power Says There’s Another Scam Targeting Customers

There’s yet another type of scam targeting Idahoans.

According to Idaho Power, a number of its customers have reported misleading statements and activities from individuals selling solar panels or services claiming to be from Idaho Power.

But these attempts are not from the utility company, Idaho Power said in information it released on Wednesday. They are scams.

Examples include people claiming to be associated with Idaho Power while attempting to make a sale or using Idaho Power’s name to gain access to the customer’s home.

The company says it does not sell solar or other energy systems door-to-door or endorse any one solar company; nor does it an Idaho Power employee visit a home without notifying the customer first.

It says if a customer questions whether an individual works for Idaho Power, the customer should ask the individual to produce an employee ID and then the customer should call the company to confirm it.

Also as a reminder, the company says: