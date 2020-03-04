Sticker World, New Graphics Business Opening Soon In Twin Falls

A graphics business that formerly operated on Kimberley Road has moved to 6th Avenue in Twin Falls, and are preparing to open in the coming weeks.

As I was getting gas on Tuesday on Shoshone Street, I couldn't help but notice a bright, eye-catching sign hanging from the side of a building across the street. I drove down a block and pulled into the parking lot. The sign read, "Sticker World, Coming Soon."

So, I headed back to the radio station and started asking about it. My co-worker DiDi had already met the owner, and had nothing but good things to say about the staff. She knew of them from their previous business on Kimberley.

Greg Jannetta

"We should open in the next thirty days", said Co-Owner Nefi Lopez, as he sat working on a computer just inside the entrance to the new location.

The staff specializes in decals, signs, banners, store fronts, and other graphic needs. I was given a brief tour, and had a chance to meet some of the staff, as well as Nefi's brother, owner Jonathan Lopez, who was examining a roll of decals. Sticker World is located at 117 6th Avenue West, in Twin Falls, directly across the street from the Maverik station.

Greg Jannetta

Sticker World is also a custom sticker retail store. They welcome custom designs created by customers, or they will create them in the shop based on description. Sticker World will showcase the designs of artists across the world.

Anyone with questions, I was told can reach out to the brothers prior to the business holding its official grand opening in the next month or so. They can be reached at 208-320-0134.

I want to thank the staff at Sticker World for giving me a few minutes to chat with them, and wish them good luck in their new location.