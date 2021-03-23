Sticker World Graphics Moves To Addison Ave In Twin Falls

A Magic Valley custom graphics business that moved from Kimberley to Twin Falls in March of 2020 has a new location on Addison Avenue.

I first met the staff at Sticker World when they were settling in at 117 6th Avenue West in Twin Falls in March of 2020. I was given a tour by co-owner Nefi Lopez, and was very impressed with what I saw. His brother Jonathan, who also shares ownership in the business, was examining a roll of stickers in the back as I walked through.

Sticker World has moved to 468 Addison Avenue West next to the Cove, according to a February 24 update on its Facebook page. The business specializes in custom order and design stickers, signs, banners, store fronts and other graphics needs. They posted a photo of their new building, along with a message to the community that they are looking forward to serving the area's graphics needs.

Aside from designing these products through customer requests, Sticker World has an impressive in-store retail section where hundreds of colorful stickers, including Idaho-themed ones, are on display. They work with a number of designers to create the images or messages you desire for your business or personal use.

For questions, or to inquire about orders, you can reach Sticker World at its new Addison Avenue location by messaging them through the Facebook page. Look under the "Additional Contact Info" section of the page to locate the email address.

We wish the staff at Sticker World the best of luck serving the community at its new location.

